× Man Fatally Stabbed in Diamond Bar; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives were responding to investigate a fatal stabbing in a residential area of Diamond Bar on Monday.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. in the 21000 block Trigger Lane, just west of the 57 Freeway, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect or suspects.

No further details were immediately available.