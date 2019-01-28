Sheared Pipe Causes Liquid Oxygen Spill at Marina del Rey Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sheared pipe caused a liquid oxygen spill at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Monday morning, prompting the closure of the hospital's emergency room.

The incident was reported about 9 a.m. at the hospital at 4650 Lincoln Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A pipe on a 2,000 gallon tank was sheared and a majority of the tank's contents spilled, officials said. It was originally reported that liquid nitrogen had spilled, causing a vapor cloud.

Fire crews created a "safe, clear access" for the building engineer to assess and repair the damaged pipe, fire officials said.

Though there was no serious threat from the spill, people affected by it were transferred to a different hospital. It is unclear, however, how many people were injured.

The "internal disaster" prompted the emergency room area to close. Midanao Way was closed from the 90 Freeway to Lincoln Boulevard during the investigation and people visiting the hospital are asked to avoid the area. The spill was affecting the ambulance entrance.

This morning @MDRHospital experienced an oxygen leak. Currently the ER is closed and @LAFD is on scene responding. There are no injuries and patients are not at risk. Surgeries scheduled for today are postponed, please call 310-448-5268 to reschedule. — MarinadelReyHospital (@MDRHospital) January 28, 2019