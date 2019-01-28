× Mayor Garcetti Calls for Audit of Elite LAPD Unit Accused of Stopping Black Drivers at Disproportionately High Rates

Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday called for an audit of stops by the Los Angeles Police Department’s elite Metropolitan Division in response to a Times investigation showing the unit pulled over black drivers at disproportionately high rates.

Garcetti said the report, which found that Metro officers stop black drivers at a rate more than five times their share of the population, is “something that troubles me and is deeply concerning.”

“Trust is essential to our public safety, and every Angeleno deserves to be offered dignity and respect,” Garcetti said at a press conference Monday morning on 2018 crime statistics.

The LAPD’s Office of Inspector General was already working on an audit of Metro traffic stops, but Garcetti’s directive gives the project added urgency.

