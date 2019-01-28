Michael Cohen Agrees to Testify Behind Closed Doors on Feb. 8, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff Says

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has agreed to testify behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee next month, the committee announced Monday.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California announced that Cohen would testify before the intelligence panel on February 8. Cohen was initially scheduled to appear in an open hearing before the House Oversight Committee one day earlier, but he abruptly announced last week he was postponing his scheduled congressional testimony, citing “ongoing threats against his family” from Trump and the President’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, arrives at federal court for his sentencing hearing, Dec. 12, 2018 in New York City. (Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Cohen has also been subpoenaed to appear in mid-February before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and the committee is in touch with Cohen’s legal team about that appearance, too.

“We will continue to work with Mr. Cohen and law enforcement in order to protect Mr. Cohen and his family,” Schiff said in a statement, in which he thanked Cohen for agreeing to talk to the intelligence panel voluntarily.

