Missing Toddler Taken to Hospital After Being Found; Parents Questioned: San Bernardino Police

An injured toddler reported missing over the weekend has been located, and the boy's parents are being questioned, the San Bernardino Police Department said Monday.

It was not immediately clear when or where authorities found 1-year-old Jordan Robinson, whose disappearance sparked a search that began on Sunday.

The little boy was taken to a local hospital after he was discovered. His condition, however, was not immediately known.

Authorities began searching for the child the previous day, believing he suffered from unspecified injuries.

Police were also looking for his parents, identified as Harmony Robinson and Edward Johnson, both 21 years old. Investigators said the three were likely together.

The parents have also been tracked down and detectives are questioning them. It was unclear if the two were arrested, with police only commenting in a tweet, "Charges to follow."

No additional information was provided.

