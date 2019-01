Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Multiple lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway near Alameda heading into downtown were shut down Monday morning after a person was reportedly struck and killed on the roadway.

Police all eastbound lanes were shut down for a period of time. One lane was reopened while the investigation commenced, but the situation caused major traffic backups Monday morning.

It is unknown why the victim was in the roadway. That person's identity has not yet been released.