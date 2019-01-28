× Nectarines Sold at Costco in California Among Fruit Recalled Nationwide Due to Listeria Concerns

More than 3,000 cartons of fresh peaches, nectarines and plums have been recalled nationwide amid concerns that some of the fruit may be contaminated with potentially deadly Listeria monocytogenes, federal officials said.

The recall was initiated by New York-based Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. and impacts six large retailers — Costco and Walmart included — in 18 states, according to a news release on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

In California, the recall affects nectarines sold at Costco, the release stated. The product is sold in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero and an EAN No. of 7804650090212.

The recall also impacts nectarines sold at Walmarts in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as peaches sold at Walmarts in Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The products were recalled after routine sampling revealed that they contained Listeria, a bacteria that can cause potentially deadly infections in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, according to the release.

Healthy individuals can experience short-term symptoms such as a high fever, headache, nausea and diarrhea.

No illnesses are associated with the recalled fruit to date, according to the FDA.

Consumers are urged not to eat the product and should instead get a full refund by returning the product to where it was purchased.

Anyone with questions can contact the company by emailing compliance@jacvandenberg.com.