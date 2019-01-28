Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Fatally Struck 21-Year-Old College Student in Redondo Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Redondo Beach police on Monday are continuing to search for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 21-year-old woman as she visited the area while home from college.

Angelina Calderon Pinedo was run over by a black Audi SUV while she was crossing the street in the 1600 block of Aviation Boulevard near Grant Avenue with her sister around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

The sisters were in the crosswalk at the time of the fatal incident, Lt. Shawn Freeman said.

Pinedo was dragged by the vehicle for several hundred feet before the driver briefly stopped and got out of the SUV, witnesses told KTLA. The motorist then got back into the Audi and sped off without helping the dying woman.

The SUV likely has damage to its front windshield and hood and has a partial license plate number of "7MB," according to police. A description of the driver was not immediately provided.

Pinedo attended San Francisco State University and lived in Daly City but was from Rosemead. She was visiting her older sister -- Martha Torres -- in Redondo Beach, and the two were walking home from someone's going away party when the fatal hit-and-run occurred.

"She had a forgiving heart," Torres said at a prayer vigil at the family's home on Sunday. "If my little sister was still here, she'd probably be telling the person who was driving that car that she forgives them."

The family is pleading for the driver to turn himself or herself in.

"All my family wants right now is for them to come forward and do the right thing, because that's what she deserves," Torres said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family pay for the young woman's funeral.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police investigator Clint Daniel at 310-379-2477, ext. 2721, or via email at clint.daniel@Redondo.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.