Pomona Police Officers Acquitted of Excessive Force, Attempted Cover-up in Teen’s Violent 2015 Arrest at Fair

A federal jury has acquitted two Pomona police officers charged with using excessive force and lying in the arrest of a teenager at the Los Angeles County Fair.

The not guilty verdicts, delivered Friday afternoon in a downtown courtroom, cleared Cpl. Chad Jensen of wrongdoing when he struck a boy, then 16, in the face during the 2015 arrest. Jensen, a 21-year veteran of the Pomona Police Department, and his partner that night, Officer Prince Hutchinson, were also found not guilty of charges that they lied to justify the two blows Jensen delivered to the teen’s face.

It was the second time the officers had gone on trial for the charges. A jury in October could not reach a decision when a lone holdout refused to convict the pair, leading to a mistrial.

In the retrial, government prosecutors stuck largely with the case that had nearly swayed the first jury, arguing that Jensen lost his cool when the teen, Christian Aguilar, ignored his commands and needlessly struck the defenseless Aguilar twice in the face.

