Northbound Lanes of 101 Freeway Closed in East Hollywood After Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash

A pursuit ended in a fiery crash on the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood Monday, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes near Melrose Avenue, authorities said.

The pursuit started at around 7:08 p.m. on Rampart Boulevard and 3rd Street in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, when police started chasing the

suspect who was committing burglaries in a stolen vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

A stolen weapon was found inside the car, according to LAPD.

“Officers were on patrol when they observed the vehicle,” LAPD Sgt. Werner Flores said. “The car came back stolen and the suspect was also wanted for a burglary that occurred in Santa Monica."

Aerial footage from Sky 5 showed the vehicle collide into a median divider and catch fire on the freeway, ending the pursuit at around 7:20 p.m.

The flames started at the hood, and then spread to engulf more than half of the vehicle.

Responding officers took the driver into custody and were seen attempting to put out fire and render aid.

Los Angeles Fire Department officers arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and "was refusing further medical attention," Sgt. Flores said.

Video from the scene showed that the suspect may have suffered a head injury.

Authorities did not identify the suspect.

Northbound lanes were closed for an unknown period of time.

One lane and an off-ramp were reopened near Melrose Avenue as of 9:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Check back for updates on this developing story.