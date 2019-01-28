Rams Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips Arrives in Atlanta With Tip of the Hat to His Dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rams and the Patriots have both landed in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, but fans in Los Angeles are still feeling the excitement.

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips caught people's attention when he stepped off the plane wearing a coat and cowboy hat just like his father, Bum Phillips, who coached the Saints and Oilers.

Wade was always close with his dad, and even goes by @SonOfBum on Twitter.

Bum Phillips died in 2013 at age 90.

KTLA's Eric Spillman reports from Atlanta on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 28, 2019.