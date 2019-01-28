Rams’ Male Cheerleaders Set to Make History at Super Bowl LIII

History will be made Sunday at the Super Bowl, but it will happen on the sidelines, not on the field.

That’s where you’ll spot Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Peron and Jinnies will be the first male cheerleaders at the Super Bowl in NFL history, cheering for the Rams alongside their female counterparts. The men already made history at the start of this season when they — along with dancer Jesse Hernandez of the New Orleans Saints’ cheerleading squad — became the first male cheerleaders in league history.

In a tweet last week after his Rams secured a spot in the big game, Peron sent out a shout out to his squadmate.

“Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us?” Peron tweeted. “NAHHHHHH. We’re going to the Super Bowl!”

The men, both dancers, made the Rams cheerleading squad back in March. Jinnies called making the team a “humbling and amazing” experience. Peron said there wasn’t a good reason for him not to try out for the squad.

“I was at (an L.A.) Lakers game (right before making the team) and I was watching the Laker Girls,” Peron told “Good Morning America” last summer, “and I was asking myself, ‘Why can’t I be down there?’ I’ve choreographed for girls who dance on pro teams, I’ve danced with girls on various pro teams. I just thought, ‘why not me?'”

Other teams, like the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, have had stuntmen before, USA Today reported, but Peron and Jinnies danced alongside their female teammates and did the same moves during the season.

Peron and Jinnies’ success inspired 25-year-old Jesse Hernandez to try out for the New Orleans Saints’ Saintsations cheerleading team.

He told CNN affiliate KATC that his mom sent him a link with their story.

“She told me it was my time to shine,” he said in a video posted before his final audition.

READ: These giant murals will share Atlanta’s civil rights history with Super Bowl visitors