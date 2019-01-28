Rep. Ted Lieu Endorses Kamala Harris’ 2020 Bid

Rep. Ted Lieu on Monday announced his endorsement of Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris, one of the earliest such congressional endorsements of the 2020 primary season, saying his fellow Californian “is the person we need to move America forward.”

Lieu, who is a frequent TV guest and sits on the powerful House Judiciary Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee, made the endorsement on Twitter.

“I endorse @KamalaHarris for President,” he wrote. “Known Kamala for many years & worked together on various issues. She embraces the future, not the past, and is the person we need to move America forward.”

His endorsement is a notable stance given how crowded the Democratic presidential primary field is expected to be, as dozens of prominent figures have expressed interest in running — or have already declared that they’re in.

In his tweet, Lieu also promoted CNN’s town hall with Sen. Harris, the first such event of the 2020 season. She will face questions from Iowa voters Monday night in a town hall moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper that airs live from Drake University at 10 p.m. ET.

The California representative’s endorsement of Harris comes a day after she officially launched her candidacy in Oakland and hours after she added several key players to her campaign, including Deidre DeJear as her campaign chair in Iowa.

The announcement also comes as the field of Democratic candidates continues to expand to a diversity of options. Among the contenders are Harris, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro. Additionally, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have formed exploratory committees for bids.