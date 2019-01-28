Sherman Oaks Salon Owner Warns Others After Thief Steals Wallet in Broad Daylight

Posted 11:04 PM, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05PM, January 28, 2019

The owner of a Sherman Oaks salon on Ventura Boulevard is warning other business owners along the busy Ventura Boulevard corridor to be alert after she says a thief came into her business and stole her wallet from her purse. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 28, 2019.