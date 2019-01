Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people are in custody after California Highway Patrol discovered a possible mobile meth lab in Fullerton.

CHP stopped a Uhaul truck on Brookhurst Street, just north of the 91 Freeway, early Monday on reports of an unknown substance leaking from the back of the truck.

A Haz-mat team was called in to determine the exact nature of the substance.

The driver and a passenger were arrested.

Brookhurst was shut down all the way to Orangethorpe Avenue amid the ongoing the investigation.