Actor-Singer Jussie Smollett's Concert at the Troubadour Still on After He Was Attacked in Chicago

Jussie Smollett’s Los Angeles concert on Saturday is still on.

The “Empire” star and musician was the victim of a possible hate crime in Chicago on Tuesday, but he is still scheduled to perform solo at the Troubadour, the fabled West Hollywood venue, according to the concert booker, Sean Healy Presents.

“We’re going on with the show as far as we know, until we hear anything different,” said Paul Kacik, a buyer for Sean Healy Presents, when reached by The Times early Tuesday afternoon.

Kacik said details will go out to ticket holders if anything changes. He had not heard otherwise from Smollett’s camp.

Well, I was wondering if you could see all that we could be @JussieSmollett will be @theTroubadour this Saturday! Tix here: https://t.co/RGYjlj6yMW @EmpireFOX pic.twitter.com/R99mWc8r32 — Sean Healy Presents. (@WeBookBands) January 29, 2019

