Best Buy Employee in NorCal Offered His Job Back After Being Fired For Tackling Burglary Suspect Seen Assaulting Officer

When a Best Buy employee in the Sacramento area saw a man assaulting a law enforcement officer and then fleeing, he jumped to the officer’s aid, chasing the suspect and tackling him to the ground in a parking lot.

The employee’s quick thinking helped officers catch the man, who was suspected of numerous burglaries in Nevada — but it cost him his job because he violated company policy.

But the big-box retailer has since had a change of heart: Best Buy said Monday it was offering the employee his job back.

“We made a decision to terminate our employee for violating our clear policies but have had reason to take another look at what happened,” the company said in a statement. “In the end, we understand he made a split-second decision to do what he thought was right and, while we wish he hadn’t put himself or anyone else at risk, we regret our initial decision and will be offering him his job back.”

