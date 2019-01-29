Body of Frozen 55-Year-Old Man Found in Wisconsin Garage After He Collapsed While Shoveling Snow

A man found dead in the garage of a Wisconsin home Tuesday morning apparently collapsed after shoveling snow and died, according to KTLA sister station WITI in Milwaukee.

Officials identified the man as 55-year-old Charley Lampley.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lampley was found frozen in a detached garage, near a snow shovel. The garage door was open.

The medical examiner noted Lampley was fully clothed and dressed for the weather.

The preliminary manner of death was ruled “natural.” They noted nothing in this case appeared suspicious.

The cold gripping the Midwest this week is so dangerous in Milwaukee that the city has declared a cold emergency. Wind chills could bring the temperature down to -55 degrees overnight into Wednesday, WITI reported.