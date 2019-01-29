× California to Speed Up Forest Management in New Effort With Single Environmental Review Process

California wildland managers are starting a new effort to speed up logging and prescribed burns designed to protect communities from devastating wildfires.

An effort announced Tuesday would create a single environmental review process to cover vegetation reduction projects, fuel breaks and restoration projects. It’s a fresh start after officials scrapped an effort that began 12 years ago.

They plan to complete a new version in the next year aimed at doubling the state’s forest management efforts to a half-million acres of non-federal land each year. That’s a goal set by former Gov. Jerry Brown.

Environmental groups are critical of the new approach and say the focus should be on protecting homes from wind-driven embers.

President Donald Trump has criticized California officials for not doing a good enough job managing forests.