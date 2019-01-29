Deputy Hospitalized After Possible Fall in Temple City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was taken for treatment after being hurt while responding to a call in Temple City on Tuesday.

Aerial video showed a large sheriff's presence at a strip mall on the 5600 block of Rosemead Boulevard, where the injured deputy lay motionless at the bottom of a flight of stairs just after 6 p.m.

Initial reports indicated the deputy might have fallen, according to sheriff's spokesperson Nicole Nishida.

The deputy was then loaded into an ambulance and transported to the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights, where he was wheeled inside on a stretcher.

The stretcher was in an upright position, but the deputy was outfitted with a breathing device. It was unclear if he was conscious.

Sheriff's officials were not releasing information on what sort of incident they had been responding to in Temple City, and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.