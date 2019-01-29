FBI Joins Tennessee Police in Search for 14-Year-Old Girl Missing for Over 2 Weeks

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for at least two weeks.

Savannah Leigh Pruitt was last seen at her Madisonville, Tennessee home on January 13, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“We are asking for public assistance in finding Savannah Leigh Pruitt,” Sheriff Tommy Jones said in a statement.

Authorities say Pruitt may have traveled to the Corbin, Kentucky area.

Pruitt is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, police said. Police say there is no known clothing description for Pruitt.

“She was very loving, very bubbly,” Pruitt’s mom told CNN affiliate WATE. “A ray of sunshine.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, including the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 423-442-3911.