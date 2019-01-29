Guilt-Free Game Day Snacks With Chef Cat Cora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Cat Cora joined us live with light super bowl snack ideas. For more info on Cat Cora, you can click here or follow her on social media.

Cat Cora’s Greek-Style Nachos

Serves 6-8

Roasted Red Pepper Salsa

½ Cup Roasted Red Peppers 1 Teaspoon Garlic (Minced) Pinch Kosher Salt 1 ½ Teaspoon Fresh Oregano (Minced) 1 ½ Teaspoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Nachos 12 Ounce Pita Chips 2 Cup Low Skim Mozzarella Cheese (Shredded) 8 Ounce Mild Feta Cheese (Crumbled)

½ Cup Thinly sliced Pepperoncini ½ Cup Green Greek Olives (Pitted and Sliced) ¼ Cup Kalamata Olives (Pitted and Sliced) ½ Cup Cherry Tomatoes (Quartered) ½ Cup Non-fat Greek-style Yogurt

For the Roasted Red Pepper Salsa: Cut the red peppers into a medium dice and mix in a bowl with the garlic, salt, and oregano. Stir in the olive oil. Taste and add more salt if necessary. Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

For the Nachos: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Take the roasted red pepper salsa out of the fridge and set it aside. Spread the pita chips in a single layer on a baking sheet or a large heatproof platter. Sprinkle both cheeses evenly over the chips. Scatter the pepperoncini over the cheese. Bake the chips just until the cheese is melted, about 7 to 10 minutes. Remove the chips from the oven and scatter olives and cherry tomato quarters over the top. Spoon some of the red pepper salsa on the nachos and then dab on small dollops of Greek yogurt. Place the remaining salsa into a bowl so folks can dip while they eat. Serve the nachos right away with the remaining salsa on the side for dipping. Twist It: Make the salsa into a smooth, creamy sauce in your food processor. Just add the roasted pepper, garlic, salt, and oregano to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until ingredients are pureed. You don't need to mince the garlic and oregano but just chop them roughly and let the processor do the work. (If your food processor is larger than a 1-quart model you may need to double the salsa recipe; serve any leftover salsa with eggs the next day.) With the motor running, pour in the olive oil until the mixture is completely smooth. Scrape the puree into a small bowl and mix in the yogurt until blended. Taste and add more salt if necessary. This gives you a creamy, bright red sauce that's a complete flavor blast. As soon as you pull the warm nachos from the oven, drizzle this sauce over the top in a lattice pattern. Cut the red peppers into a

medium dice and mix in a bowl with the garlic, salt, and oregano. Stir in the olive oil. Taste and add more salt if necessary.

Cat Cora’s Avocado Tzatziki

Makes about 2 ½ cups

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups plain nonfat or lowfat Greek yogurt

1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and grated (about 1 cup)

1 avocado, halved, pitted and diced small

In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and salt. Whisk in the yogurt. Add the grated cucumber, diced avocado and mix well. Cover the mixture and chill for at least 1 hour.

Cat Cora’s Buffalo Cauliflower

Serves: 2

2⁄3 cup frank’s hot pepper sauce

1/4 cup coconut oil

1⁄2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1⁄4 tsp kosher Worcestershire sauce

1⁄4 tsp cayenne pepper

1⁄8 tsp garlic powder

1⁄8 tsp onion powder

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 head white or purple cauliflower

Place the hot sauce, coconut oil, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic & onion powder, and salt in a blender and mix until smooth.

Toss cauliflower florets in sauce. Place on Air Fryer Tray. Set to cook for 12 minutes at 425 degrees.

Cat Cora’s chili-lime grilled corn , Recipe Created for WW

Recipe yields: 1 Serving

Ingredients

1 tsp fresh lime juice – fresh squeezed

1⁄4 cup Greek plain fat free yogurt

1 pinch fine sea salt

1 pinch black pepper

1 ear corn – cleaned and halved

1 pinch chili powder

1 pinch fine sea salt

2 sprigs cilantro –roughly chopped

Directions

Prepare the yogurt lime slather: mix together the lime juice and yogurt. Season with salt and pepper, set aside.

Place corn on a preheated grill, turning regularly until fully cooked. Corn should have some charring for flavor.

Remove corn from the grill using tongs. Brush liberally with the yogurt mixture. Season with chili powder and tiny pinch salt, garnish with cilantro, serve warm.

Cat Cora’s baked jalapeño poppers , Recipe Created for WW

Recipe yields: 2 poppers

Popper Ingredients

1 Jalapeño pepper

4 tsp crumbled feta cheese

1 Tbsp plain non fat Greek yogurt

1⁄4 tsp fresh oregano – finely chopped

1 pinch garlic powder

2 Tbsp panko bread crumbs

1 pinch kosher salt

1 pinch black pepper

1 large egg

Popper Topping

1 Tbsp nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Fresh lime juice to taste

Lime zest to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cut jalapeño in half lengthwise, cut off stem, and scrape out seeds; set aside.

Combine feta, yogurt, oregano, and garlic powder in a cup. Combine panko, salt and pepper in another cup.

In a small bowl, whisk egg.

Divide cheese mixture between jalapeño halves. Dredge each jalapeno half in egg mixture, then roll in panko, pressing lightly so panko sticks to jalapeño.

Gently set coated peppers, cut side up, on a small sheet pan. Bake until filling is bubbling and panko is golden, about 30 minutes.

Remove from tray, allow to cool for 10 minutes, and serve while still warm.

Combine yogurt with a little fresh lime juice and lime zest; serve over poppers