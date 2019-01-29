× Hiker Dies After Falling Down Ice Chute in San Bernardino National Forest: Sheriff’s Department

A 56-year-old hiker was found dead on Sunday after falling down an ice chute in the area of Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, authorities said.

The man’s son called dispatch around 4 p.m. Saturday to report that his father had slipped down an ice chute along the South Fork Trail, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release.

He had to hike about two hours just to get cell service to call the department, authorities said.

Sheriff’s helicopter crews combed the area throughout the evening, using night vision goggles and other tools to try and locate the hiker.

However, they were unable to find him, so a San Gorgonio search and rescue team was called in to hike to the location and continue the effort.

The team located the man deceased in a ravine around 2:30 a.m., according to the release. His body had to be airlifted out of the area due to ice and snow conditions.

The San Bernardino County coroner’s office has not identified him yet.