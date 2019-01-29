× Homicide Detectives Investigating After Ranger Finds Woman’s Dead Body at Griffith Park

Homicide detectives are investigating after the dead body of a woman was found at Griffith Park Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers got a call about a woman believed to be 30 to 40 years old found inside a sleeping bag wrapped in a blanket near Red Oak and Fern Dell drives, LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez said.

A park ranger had discovered the body before authorities were called to the scene, LAPD Captain Arturo Sandoval said.

Coroner’s officials later determined foul play was involved, Ramirez said, and police have described it as a “suspicious death.”

The intersection provided by Ramirez is near one of the main entrances to the park, but aerial video from Sky5 showed police investigating along Western Canyon Road, farther north into the park.

LAPD has not released other details about the ongoing homicide investigation.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.