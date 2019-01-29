Human Trafficking Sting Across California Leads to 339 Arrests, Rescues of Nearly 50 Victims

Nearly 50 victims of human trafficking, including 14 minors, were rescued during a three-day sting operation across California last week, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

State and federal agencies arrested 339 people, including 156 men on suspicion of solicitation, during the coordinated effort, which involved cyber detectives posing as teenagers.

At a downtown Los Angeles news conference, Los Angeles County Assistant Sheriff Maria Gutierrez urged all parents to monitor their children’s internet use.

“Predators,” she said, “operate freely in cyberspace.”

