Investigators Search for Second Roommate of Man Found Stabbed to Death in Diamond Bar

Authorities are searching for a second roommate of a man found stabbed to death in Diamond Bar Monday afternoon.

The unidentified victim, described only as an Asian man in his 60s, was found with multiple stab wounds at a home in the 21200 block of Trigger Lane Monday afternoon.

One of the man’s roommates called 911 after discovering the body.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators said at least three people live at the home, and one of those roommates has not been located.

Authorities have not called the missing roommate a suspect but said they would like to speak with him, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Martin Jaramilla said.

Detectives on Monday said they had few leads on a suspect and were canvasing the neighborhood looking for witnesses.

“We don’t know,” Lt. Charles Calderaro said. “It could be a disagreement between two individuals. At this point, we’re just trying to find out as much information as we can.”

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.

