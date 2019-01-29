James Ingram, Grammy-Award Winning R&B Singer, Dead at 66, Debbie Allen Says

James Ingram, the legendary R&B singer and songwriter who won multiple Grammys, has died at the age of 66, his friend Debbie Allen said Tuesday.

“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” Allen tweeted. “He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.”

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Born in Akron, Ohio, Ingram collaborated with a number of notable musicians, including Quincy Jones, Ray Charles and Michael McDonald.

He had two number one hits on the Billboard charts. “Baby, Come to Me,” peaked at number one in 1983, “I Don’t Have the Heart,” shared the same accolade in 1990.

Some of Ingram’s other biggest hits include “Just Once” and “Somewhere Out There.”

Nominated for 14 Grammys, Ingram won his first in 1981 for “One Hundred Ways,” which was also on the soundtrack for “An American Tail.” His second Grammy Award came three years later when his duet hit recorded with Michael McDonald, “Yah Mo B There,” won for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals.

Ingram was also nominated for Academy Awards in back-to-back to years for best original song.

He also enjoyed success as a songwriter, writing — among others — Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing)” on the King of Pop’s iconic “Thriller” album.

Ingram is survived by his wife and six children, according to his IMDb biography.

Check back for updates on this developing story.