L.A. County Supervisors Admonish Sheriff Villanueva for Reinstating Deputy Accused of Domestic Abuse

Los Angeles County supervisors issued a sharp rebuke to Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday over his reinstatement of a fired deputy in an unusual show of disapproval to come so early in his term.

The county’s governing body voted to send a letter to Villanueva expressing concern over his rehiring of a deputy who was fired in connection with allegations of domestic abuse and later served as a volunteer on Villanueva’s election campaign. The letter requests that Villanueva reconsider the action.

The Board of Supervisors also directed county counsel to examine some of the legal issues surrounding the reinstatement, including whether Villanueva acted within his authority in overriding a decision by a county appeals board to uphold the deputy’s firing. The supervisors also want to get a waiver from the deputy so they can access confidential personnel files regarding his case.

Villanueva, who appeared before the supervisors on Tuesday, told them they would have a different view of the matter if they knew all of the facts involved. He said the deputy would waive his confidentiality of the case files.

