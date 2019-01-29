× L.A. Lawmakers Approve $120M to Encourage Building Faster, Cheaper Homeless Housing

Wanted: Fresh ideas to speed up the construction and lower the cost of housing for homeless people — without cutting quality.

The Los Angeles City Council made that pitch formal on Tuesday, voting 14-0 to set aside $120 million, a substantial slice of the Proposition HHH homeless housing bond, for a pilot program that will ask developers for strategies to change the way publicly subsidized housing is built.

The vote authorized Mayor Eric Garcetti to seek proposals for 1,000 units of supportive housing as a test of alternatives to the slow and increasingly costly method of building conventional apartments for homeless people using traditional tax-credit financing.

Backyard flats, rehabbed single-room-occupancy units, shared housing, honeycomb pre-fabs. All will be considered, though not all will necessarily be approved.

