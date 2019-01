× L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Won’t Run for President, Sources Tell Politico

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will not run in the 2020 presidential election, sources told Politico on Tuesday.

The mayor was considering making the bid for months, traveling to key states such as Iowa over the past year.

A news conference scheduled at 5 p.m. at City Hall sparked speculation about whether or not he would make an announcement about his candidacy.

