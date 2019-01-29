× LAUSD Teachers’ Contract in Jeopardy Amid Worries About District’s Finances

A county oversight agency has criticized the tentative contract agreement that ended a six-day strike by teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“Based on the district’s own financial analysis, it is unable to meet reserve requirements in 2020-21 indicating the agreement is not sustainable on an ongoing basis,” according to the analysis from the Los Angeles County Office of Education, which oversees the budgets of school systems in the county.

The agency said L.A. Unified should be able to make adjustments in its budget, but that making significant ones would be mandatory.

The county office “requires the development of a detailed fiscal stabilization plan that identifies specific expenditure reductions and/or revenue enhancements to fund the costs of salary increases and restore minimum reserves in all fiscal years,” Debra Duardo, superintendent of the Office of Education, said in a statement.

