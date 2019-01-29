× Man Caught in Salton City Smuggling Liquid Meth in Gas Tank: Border Patrol

Federal officials said they arrested a man in Salton City smuggling liquid methamphetamine from across the border on Sunday.

Rene Elizalde, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, was detained just before 9 a.m. after he approached a Border Patrol checkpoint at State Route 86 in a 1997 Ford F-250, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agents referred the truck to a second inspection after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted them to the vehicle, the agency said. The K-9 pointed officers toward the driver’s side, prompting them to use a fiber-scope camera to search the two gas tanks.

One of the gas tanks contained liquid that did not resemble gasoline, CBP said. Agents tested the substance and determined it to be methamphetamine.

Authorities said they found 75 pounds of narcotics that have an estimated street value of $198, 750.

“Liquid methamphetamine is an extremely dangerous form of the narcotic and thankfully our agents were able to prevent it from advancing further into the United States,” Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said in a statement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has taken custody of Elizalde and his vehicle for investigation.

Officials provided no further information.