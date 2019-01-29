Mom Arrested After Infant Left in Back Seat of Car for Hours in Chinatown: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mother of an infant left in the back seat of a car in Chinatown for four hours was arrested Tuesday, according to police.

Officers were called at 1:07 p.m. about the incident in the 900 block of Avila Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sal Ramirez said. An infant was found inside the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have said the baby is OK and the mother has since been taken into custody.

A parking attendant at the scene told KTLA the child was visibly upset and sweating. No other details have been released by police.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.