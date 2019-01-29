Plan Proposed to Guarantee 18 Weeks of Paid Parental Leave for New L.A. Parents

New and soon-to-be parents working for Los Angeles businesses would be guaranteed up to 18 weeks of paid leave — at as much as 100% of their usual wages — under a new proposal introduced Tuesday at City Hall.

City Councilwoman Nury Martinez and Councilman David Ryu, who introduced the plan Tuesday, argued that it would support family bonding and help businesses retain employees.

“Paid parental leave is good for families. It’s good for business. And it’s good for Los Angeles,” Ryu told reporters, adding, “Parents should not have to choose between paying the bills and raising a family.”

Many details remain to be hammered out by city staffers, including whether small businesses and nonprofit organizations would be exempt from the requirement and whether the city would help offset the costs for companies. But the fledgling proposal could significantly bolster the paid leave that new and soon-to-be parents would be guaranteed in the city.

