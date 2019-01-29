× Police Investigating Turkish Flags Appearing at 2 Armenian Private Schools in San Fernando Valley

Police are investigating the appearance of Turkish flags Tuesday at two Armenian private schools in the San Fernando Valley as a possible “hate incident,” school administrators said.

The flags appeared at the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School on 5300 White Oak Ave in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles and the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School on 6844 Oakdale Ave in the Canoga Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Photos showed the flags hanging on Ferrahian High School’s gates and a stairwell, early in the morning.

Ferrahian school administrators said there was no threat to students, and classes continued at both locations.

As a precautionary measure, AGBU school campus “will remain a closed campus until further notice,” officials said.

School administrators said they alerted the Los Angeles Police Department and officers were investigating at both campuses.

Authorities have not identified a suspect.

Surveillance footage showed a man approaching the Ferrahian campus at around 4 a.m. and hanging the flags, the Armenian Genocide Committee said in a news release.

The committee called the act a “hate crime.”

The years-long Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Empire, starting in 1915, killed around 1.5 million Armenians. Relations between Armenia and Turkey remain tense as the Turkish government continues to deny the genocide.

