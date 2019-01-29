× Police Seeking Suspects in Theft of Credit Cards from Parked Vehicles at Ventura County Dog Parks

Police are looking for a man and a woman wanted for stealing credit and debit cards out of parked vehicles at Ventura County Dog Parks, the county’s sheriff’s department said Tuesday.

The suspects used the stolen cards to make purchases at Game Stop, Target and several other stores, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

At around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the two suspects were seen at a Game Stop store in Camarillo, where they used a stolen debit card to purchase over $200 worth of merchandise, the sheriff’s department said.

The debit card used had been stolen from a vehicle parked at a dog park in Thousand Oaks.

The male suspect is described to be a white male who stands at about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds. He has a small build and appears to be approximately 25 years of age.

The female suspect is a white female who stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds. She has a medium size build and appears to be approximately 25 years of age. The suspect frequently changes her hair color.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and criminal complaint against the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Camarillo detectives at 805-388-5115 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.