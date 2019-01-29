× San Bernardino Police Arrest Mother of Injured Toddler Who Was Reported Missing

The mother of a 1-year-old boy who authorities had been searching for over the weekend was arrested after the boy was found injured, San Bernardino police said Tuesday.

Harmony Robinson, 21, of Colton, was taken into custody on suspicion of child cruelty likely to cause great bodily harm or death and corporal injury on a child, as well as on existing warrants for loitering with the intention to commit prostitution and shoplifting, said Sadie Albers, a spokesperson for the Police Department.

Robinson’s boyfriend Edward Johnson, a 21-year-old San Bernardino resident, was also booked on a warrant for drug sales or transportation, Albers said.

Police had previously described the couple as the toddler’s parents, but on Tuesday clarified that Johnson is not the boy’s father.

Both he and Robinson were detained on Monday in Lancaster, where they have some sort of family connection, according to Albers.

The child abuse came to light after a concern citizen came to the department and showed them photos that she said showed the baby had been harmed. But since police had no way to authenticate the images, they began searching for the boy so that they could check on his welfare themselves, Albers said.

The toddler could not be found, so officials classified him as a missing person and enlisted the public’s help in locating him.

“But the challenge was that the baby was with his mother, so we couldn’t escalate it to an Amber Alert,” Albers said.

Thanks to tips from the public, authorities were able to locate the boy and subsequently took him to a hospital.

The 1-year-old remained hospitalized on Tuesday but was “doing a lot better and in good spirits,” Albers said.

She couldn’t go into details on his injuries, but said he had a couple of broken bones.

Johnson was being held without bail, while Robinson’s bond was set at $130,000.

Both were scheduled to appear in court in San Bernardino on Wednesday.