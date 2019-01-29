× Shooting Involving Officers in South Gate Prompts Police Investigation

Police are investigating a shooting involving officers in South Gate on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Few details were immediately provided about the shooting, which occurred in the 13500 block of Paramount Boulevard before 9 a.m., according to a post on the South Gate Police Department’s Facebook page.

It was not immediately clear what led to the gunfire, who opened fire and whether anyone was struck by it.

The incident appeared to have taken place on a sidewalk near an auto accessories shop, Sky5 aerial video showed. A number of items were visible near what looked like a pool of blood.

A stretch of Paramount Boulevard has been shut down in both directions, and the closure is expected to last for “an extended period of time,” police said.

The department has not released any additional information amid the investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.