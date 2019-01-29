× Stacey Abrams, Former Georgia Governor Candidate, Will Give Democratic Response to State of the Union

Former Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams has accepted an invitation to give the Democratic response to the State of the Union address, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

Abrams has been talked about as a rising star in the Democratic Party. She gained a national following during her unsuccessful bid to become governor of Georgia last fall. Schumer said he called Abrams three weeks ago to discuss the idea and that she has since accepted.

The State of the Union is set to take place next week on Tuesday at the Capitol.