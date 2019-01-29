The News Director’s Office: Tackling the Super Bowl with Derrin Horton

The Los Angeles Rams are just days away from playing in the Super Bowl! The team hasn’t won an NFL title in Los Angeles since 1951, but The Rams and their 32-year-old coach, Sean McVay, capped a remarkable rise since moving back to Los Angeles three years ago. Do they have what it takes to take down the favorited New England Patriots?

In this episode, KTLA sports anchor Derrin Horton drops in the News Director’s Office to break it all down for Jason and Bobby. He offers up his predictions on what to expect in the big game, who the players to watch are, and gives his own insight into the controversial blown call in the NFC Championship game that helped get the Rams to the Super Bowl in the first place.

