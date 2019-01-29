Victorville Correctional Officer Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison in Sexual Abuse of Inmates

A man accused of sexually abusing two inmates and attempting to victimize a third while working as a correctional officer in Victorville has been sentenced to two years in prison, officials announced Tuesday.

Apolonio Gamez, 41, of Lake Elsinore, pleaded guilty in October to two felony counts of sexual abuse of a ward and one felony count of attempted sexual abuse of a ward.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Gamez engaged in sexual activity with an inmate twice while he was on duty at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville during the fall of 2016.

He had started working at the San Bernardino County facility in July of that year, having been employed at several California prisons since 2012, prosecutors said.

In May, following the first two incidents, Gamez threatened to send another inmate to the “hole” when he caught her stealing food. He then ordered her to engage in sexual activity with him, authorities said.

The victim “felt frozen and powerless with fear” and did not resist, according to court documents.

In summer 2017, the man exposed himself to a third inmate and tried to sexually abuse her, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In addition to 24 months in prison, a judge ordered supervision for seven years after Gamez’s release. He must also pay a $5,000 special assessment and register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

34.536218 -117.292764