100 Stolen Car Radiators Valued at $100,000 Recovered in Glendale; 3 Men Arrested: Police

Three men were arrested after $100,000 worth of stolen car radiators were recently recovered from the back of a pickup truck in Glendale, police said.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of San Fernando Road around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 17 after receiving a report of “suspicious males,” according to a Glendale Police Department news release from Saturday.

The men, clad in reflective vests, were reported to have been climbing a ladder and tossing metal objects over a well, the release stated.

When officers responded, they observed a pickup truck with dozens of radiators packed in the truck’s bed, a ladder tied down over the load, police said.

Officers pulled over the vehicle and detained three men wearing reflective vests inside. They then contacted the business owner, who told investigators that 100 car radiators valued at $100,000 had been stolen from his store, according to the release.

After confirming the items were stolen, police arrested Jorge Gallegos, Ignacio Moreno, and Adan Martinez — all residents of Los Angeles — on suspicion of grand theft, authorities said.

Moreno was also booked on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police described Gallegos’ criminal history as “extensive,” and said he was on probation for burglary at the time of the incident. He was driving on a suspended license, they said.

The truck’s registration had also expired.