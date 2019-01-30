Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Car in Long Beach

A 62-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Long Beach on Wednesday, officials said.

The deadly collision took place about 11 a.m at Los Coyotes Diagonal and Palo Verde Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

The cyclists, whose name was not released pending notification of family, was riding north in a bike lane along Los Coyotes Diagonal just prior to the crash, police said. He was approaching Palos Verdes Avenue with a green light ahead of him.

“Just before entering the intersection and south of the crosswalk, the bicyclist made an unsafe lane change across all lanes of traffic in a northwesterly direction and collided with a 2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling southbound on Los Coyotes Diagonal in the No. 2 lane,” according to the police statement.

The injured bicyclist was taken to a hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.

An 88-year-old Long Beach man who was at the wheel of the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No crime was initially suspected.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department’s Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355.