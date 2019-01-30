× CA Doesn’t Have Enough Land Set Aside to Meet Gov. Newsom’s Housing Goals: UCLA Report

Among the hurdles Gov. Gavin Newsom will face in his goal to see 3.5 million new homes built across California over the next seven years is that the state hasn’t set aside enough land for that development, a forthcoming report by UCLA concludes.

Cities and counties have zoned land to allow for the construction of 2.8 million homes, according to research from UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. Because not all that land can be developed quickly for home construction, the state would probably have to double or triple the amount of land zoned for housing for the governor to reach his goal, said Paavo Monkkonen, an associate professor of urban planning and public policy at UCLA.

The report “shows pretty clearly that it’s going to be a hard slog to actually get 3.5 million housing units built,” Monkkonen said.

Newsom has said his homebuilding goal — at a rate that would more than quadruple the state’s current annual production — is the key to addressing the lack of housing supply he believes is the underlying cause of California’s affordability problems.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.