Californians Dominate the House Like Never Before With Pelosi as Speaker

The next two years may mark the peak of California’s power in Congress.

It’s not just that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) are both Californians, the first time in U.S. history both posts have been held by leaders from the same state.

A Californian now sits on all 20 of the House committees named so far. They chair four of those panels and lead another 20 subcommittees.

No other state can claim such a reach, including the next three largest delegations, from Texas, New York and Florida.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.