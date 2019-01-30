Californians Dominate the House Like Never Before With Pelosi as Speaker

Posted 2:59 PM, January 30, 2019, by
San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi was elected speaker of the House on Jan. 3, 2019. (Credit: Pool)

San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi was elected speaker of the House on Jan. 3, 2019. (Credit: Pool)

The next two years may mark the peak of California’s power in Congress.

It’s not just that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) are both Californians, the first time in U.S. history both posts have been held by leaders from the same state.

A Californian now sits on all 20 of the House committees named so far. They chair four of those panels and lead another 20 subcommittees.

No other state can claim such a reach, including the next three largest delegations, from Texas, New York and Florida.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.