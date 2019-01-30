Fontana Man Accused of Distributing Child Pornography Online

Police arrested a Fontana man Wednesday on suspicion in of trading in images of child pornography online, officials said.

Ivan Rodriguez, 22, was booked on suspicion of distributing child pornography over the internet after detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested him at his workplace in San Bernardino, Fontana police officials said in a written statement.

Prior to his arrest, investigators carried out a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home in Fontana, police said.

“A search of (Rodriguez’s) electronic storage devices revealed evidence related to the downloading and distribution of child pornography over the internet,” according to the statement.

Information regarding Rodriguez bail and initial court appearance was not available Wednesday afternoon.