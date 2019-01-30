Frank Buckley Interviews: Jaime Camil, Actor

Jaime Camil is an actor who currently stars in the popular CW show “Jane the Virgin” which airs on KTLA 5. The fifth and final season of the program premieres on Wednesday, March 27th. Jaime has been nominated twice for Critics Choice Awards for his role as Jane’s father Rogelio De La Vega. He has also won a Teen Choice Award and received an Imagen Award which encourages positive portrayals of Latinos and recognizes excellence.

During this podcast, Jaime discusses his work on “Jane the Virgin” and his multi-faceted career which includes singing and acting including starring as Billy Flynn in a two-month run of “Chicago” on Broadway, and hit TV shows in his native Mexico. Jaime also reveals his feelings about the challenges of being a Latino actor in Hollywood.

