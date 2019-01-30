× Hotel Worker in Custody After Authorities Find Drug Lab in Goleta Marriott Boiler Room

A 37-year-old maintenance worker is in custody this week after authorities said he set up a secret drug lab inside a hotel where he worked in Goleta, Calif.

Employees at the Courtyard by Marriott on Storke Road called police shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday when they discovered suspicious chemicals in the hotel’s boiler room, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a clandestine drug lab that was being used to make Dimethyltryptamine, a hallucinogenic drug more widely known as DMT, authorities said.

“The manufacturing process requires the extraction of chemicals from root bark through the use of highly toxic and flammable chemicals in an extraction vessel over an open flame,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

