LASD Seeking 5 People Suspected of ‘Hacking’ ATMs in Marina del Rey to Withdraw Thousands

Investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday identifying five people suspected of hacking into ATMs in Marina del Rey to withdraw thousands of dollars in late 2018.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said the group used a “hacking device” to take out $15,000 from local machines. One of the incidents happened around 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 29 and then again at 1 p.m. the next day, both in Marina del Rey.

Two of the perpetrators are female and the other three are male, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The agency released surveillance images of the suspects.

Authorities provided no further details about how the individuals executed the crime.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station at 310-242-6206. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.