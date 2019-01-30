Long Beach Man Pleads to Charges in Attempted Sex Assault of 5-Year-Old Girl at Wedding Reception: DA

A Long Beach man accused of trying to sexually assault a 5-year-old girl at a wedding reception has pleaded no contest to two charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Jeff Boulter, 40, entered the pleas to a felony count of attempted lewd act upon a child and a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Boulter was at a wedding reception in Valencia last May 19 when he led the young child to a darkened corner. A server witnessed the incident and confronted the defendant, prompting him to flee, authorities said.

Jail records indicated he was arrested the following day.

The defendant’s sentencing isn’t scheduled until March 18, 2020.

Boulter been ordered to complete 52 weeks of sex impulse counseling before then, prosecutors said.